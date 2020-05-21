Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Holdings Decreased by CORDA Investment Management LLC.

CORDA Investment Management LLC. trimmed its holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 621,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,595 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International makes up about 3.9% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $31,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 71.5% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 1.4% in the first quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 60,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Mondelez International by 2.2% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,204,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,315,000 after purchasing an additional 26,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth approximately $4,976,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mondelez International from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,778,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,934,674. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $71.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.62. Mondelez International Inc has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $59.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.27.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.32 per share, with a total value of $100,640.00. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

