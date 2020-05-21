Monero Classic Price Down 14.7% Over Last 7 Days (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. During the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded down 14.7% against the dollar. One Monero Classic coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00004109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero Classic has a total market capitalization of $6.99 million and $869.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.77 or 0.00680177 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004010 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001743 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 64.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Monero Classic

XMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 18,730,680 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org.

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

Monero Classic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

