Monero (XMR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $75.48 Million

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 21st. Monero has a total market cap of $1.09 billion and approximately $75.48 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Monero has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. One Monero coin can now be bought for $61.77 or 0.00680177 BTC on major exchanges including Ovis, Livecoin, Bitlish and OpenLedger DEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004109 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004010 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001743 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 64.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 17,568,745 coins. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monero is www.monero.cc.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ring Signature The Basics In cryptography, a ring signature is a type of digital signature that can be performed by any member of a group of users that each have keys. Therefore, a message signed with a ring signature is endorsed by someone in a particular group of people. One of the security properties of a ring signature is that it should be computationally infeasible to determine which of the group members' keys was used to produce the signature. For instance, a ring signature could be used to provide an anonymous signature from “a high-ranking White House official”, without revealing which official signed the message. Ring signatures are right for this application because the anonymity of a ring signature cannot be revoked, and because the group for a ring signature can be improvised (requires no prior setup). Application to Monero A ring signature makes use of your account keys and a number of public keys (also known as outputs) pulled from the blockchain using a triangular distribution method. Over the course of time, past outputs could be used multiple times to form possible signer participants. In a “ring” of possible signers, all ring members are equal and valid. There is no way an outside observer can tell which of the possible signers in a signature group belongs to your account. So, ring signatures ensure that transaction outputs are untraceable. Moreover, there are no fungibility issues with Monero given that every transaction output has plausible deniability (e.g. the network can not tell which outputs are spent or unspent). To read how Monero gives you privacy by default (unlinkability), see stealth addresses. “

Monero Coin Trading

Monero can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, OpenLedger DEX, Coindeal, Crex24, Braziliex, TradeOgre, Instant Bitex, Bitlish, CoinEx, Bisq, Bitbns, Binance, Coinut, Livecoin, HitBTC, Waves Decentralized Exchange, DragonEX, Bittrex, Kraken, Poloniex, Exmo, Coinroom, Mercatox, Gate.io, Trade Satoshi, Graviex, Huobi, Bitfinex, Bithumb, OKEx, Cryptopia, Exrates, Coinbe, Nanex, B2BX, LiteBit.eu, Ovis, BitBay, Upbit, Liquid, Cryptomate, Tux Exchange, SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange and BTC Trade UA. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

