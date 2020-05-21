Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) by 42.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Mongodb were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Mongodb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,060,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Mongodb by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mongodb in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in shares of Mongodb in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Mongodb in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mongodb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine lowered Mongodb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Mongodb from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Mongodb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Mongodb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.38.

In other Mongodb news, insider Thomas Bull sold 395 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.39, for a total value of $47,554.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,783.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.24, for a total transaction of $3,455,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 231,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,782,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 106,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,602,332. 40.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MDB opened at $206.62 on Thursday. Mongodb Inc has a 12-month low of $93.81 and a 12-month high of $210.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.09, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of -66.01 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.37.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 41.62% and a negative return on equity of 66.75%. The company had revenue of $123.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mongodb Inc will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

