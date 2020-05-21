Monkey Project Reaches Market Cap of $192,611.02 (MONK)

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 19.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. One Monkey Project coin can now be bought for about $0.0187 or 0.00000207 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Monkey Project has traded down 21.5% against the US dollar. Monkey Project has a market cap of $192,611.02 and $360.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded up 78% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000843 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Monkey Project Coin Profile

Monkey Project (CRYPTO:MONK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Monkey Project’s total supply is 10,305,884 coins. Monkey Project’s official website is www.monkey.vision. Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_.

Buying and Selling Monkey Project

Monkey Project can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monkey Project should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monkey Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

