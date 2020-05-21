Monolith Price Up 14.8% This Week (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. One Monolith token can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00001836 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, Ethfinex, Bancor Network and HitBTC. Monolith has a market capitalization of $5.45 million and approximately $4,662.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Monolith has traded 14.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00043105 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.40 or 0.03531453 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00054918 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002152 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00030940 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002808 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004394 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011061 BTC.

Monolith Token Profile

Monolith is a token. It was first traded on May 6th, 2017. Monolith's total supply is 39,406,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,694,387 tokens. Monolith's official message board is medium.com/@Monolith. Monolith's official website is monolith.xyz.

The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

Monolith Token Trading

Monolith can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC, Bancor Network, Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monolith using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

