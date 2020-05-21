Monro (MNRO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MNRO stock opened at $55.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. Monro has a twelve month low of $37.09 and a twelve month high of $89.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.73.

MNRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Cfra cut their price objective on Monro from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Monro from $68.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Monro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Monro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Monro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.83.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

