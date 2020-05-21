Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lowered its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $4,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Moody’s by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 17,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.94, for a total value of $4,516,528.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,718 shares in the company, valued at $16,053,112.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.22, for a total value of $165,137.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,513.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,657 shares of company stock valued at $18,759,715 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCO traded down $2.48 on Thursday, reaching $253.79. 71,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,007,727. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $164.19 and a fifty-two week high of $287.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $238.85 and its 200-day moving average is $237.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 235.22% and a net margin of 30.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 27.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MCO shares. Argus upped their target price on Moody’s from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Moody’s from $248.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on Moody’s from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Moody’s from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Moody’s from $233.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.45.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

