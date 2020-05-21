Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stock Position Lifted by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 557.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,580 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 84,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 135,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,920,000 after buying an additional 18,036 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,994,000 after buying an additional 7,654 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 78,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,010,000 after buying an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 12,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MS shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

NYSE MS traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.57. 200,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,475,219. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.97. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $64.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.47.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 16.01%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $737,319.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,755,381.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.68 per share, with a total value of $2,484,000.00. Insiders have bought a total of 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,467,420 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Article: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.