Morpheus Labs (MITX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.38 Million

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. In the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded 28% higher against the dollar. Morpheus Labs has a market capitalization of $3.38 million and $4.80 million worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Morpheus Labs token can currently be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, IDEX, Liquid and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Morpheus Labs alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010975 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $192.56 or 0.02116678 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00089973 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00179670 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00042687 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000732 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Token Profile

Morpheus Labs’ genesis date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 746,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,379,945 tokens. Morpheus Labs’ official website is token.morpheuslabs.io. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Morpheus Labs

Morpheus Labs can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, FCoin and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Morpheus Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Morpheus Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Morpheus Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Morpheus Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.