MS International (LON:MSI) Receives Daily News Impact Rating of 3.00

News coverage about MS International (LON:MSI) has trended positive recently, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. MS International earned a coverage optimism score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

MS International stock remained flat at $GBX 130 ($1.71) during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 125 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 158.81. The firm has a market cap of $21.78 million and a P/E ratio of 24.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. MS International has a 52 week low of GBX 105 ($1.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 221.20 ($2.91).

MS INTERNATIONAL plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services specialist engineering products in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Defence, Forgings, Petrol Station Superstructures, and Petrol Station Branding divisions. The company offers defense equipment and open die forgings.

