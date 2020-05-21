MVL Trading 5.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (MVL)

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. MVL has a total market cap of $3.04 million and $32,083.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MVL has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar. One MVL token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDCM, Cryptology, CoinBene and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MVL alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00043184 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $318.95 or 0.03529185 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00054838 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002147 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00030922 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002778 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004402 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011126 BTC.

MVL Token Profile

MVL (CRYPTO:MVL) is a token. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,654,276,413 tokens. The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io. The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MVL

MVL can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, IDCM, IDEX, CoinBene, Cashierest and Cryptology. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MVL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MVL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.