Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,750,000 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the April 30th total of 9,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days. Approximately 12.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Myriad Genetics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 8,711 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter valued at about $432,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Myriad Genetics by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 864,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,367,000 after acquiring an additional 365,365 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,371,000.

Myriad Genetics stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.61. The stock had a trading volume of 865,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,878. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.33. Myriad Genetics has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $48.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.27.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.38 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 19.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Research analysts predict that Myriad Genetics will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

