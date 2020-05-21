NAGA Price Tops $0.0214 on Major Exchanges (NGC)

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 21st. One NAGA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0214 or 0.00000236 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Upbit, Sistemkoin and Bittrex. Over the last week, NAGA has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. NAGA has a total market capitalization of $1.54 million and $1,280.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NAGA alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00043415 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $315.15 or 0.03470202 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00054780 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002149 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00030869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003042 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004375 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011007 BTC.

About NAGA

NAGA (CRYPTO:NGC) is a token. Its genesis date was November 4th, 2017. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,960,165 tokens. The official website for NAGA is www.thenagacoin.com. NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NAGA

NAGA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bittrex, IDEX, Sistemkoin and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NAGA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NAGA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NAGA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NAGA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.