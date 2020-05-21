Nasdacoin Price Tops $0.0245 on Top Exchanges (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 21st. One Nasdacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0245 or 0.00000271 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nasdacoin has a total market cap of $537,733.10 and $386,699.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nasdacoin has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00050042 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 50.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000147 BTC.

About Nasdacoin

NSD is a coin. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 21,958,520 coins. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

Nasdacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

