Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Price Target Lowered to $36.00 at Cfra

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) had its price target cut by analysts at Cfra from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Cfra’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 20.86% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub raised Natera from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Natera from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Natera from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.56.

Natera stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.49. The company had a trading volume of 38,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,310. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -26.39 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.73. Natera has a one year low of $16.87 and a one year high of $49.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.11 and a 200 day moving average of $35.38.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $94.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.02 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 38.28% and a negative return on equity of 78.56%. The business’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Natera will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total transaction of $38,263.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,297 shares in the company, valued at $76,627.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 7,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $334,715.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,857.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,251,066 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 285.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 203.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

