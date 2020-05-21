National Asset Management Inc. Acquires 31,172 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,384 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,172 shares during the period. AT&T makes up about 0.8% of National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $9,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX grew its stake in AT&T by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 6,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA grew its stake in AT&T by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 33,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. American Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. American Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 74,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 54.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,944,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,602,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.43. The company has a market capitalization of $213.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

A number of research firms have commented on T. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Cowen cut shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.15.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang purchased 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

