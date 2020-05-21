National Asset Management Inc. Acquires 5,860 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 91.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,288 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 325.0% in the first quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 85 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

NFLX traded down $11.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $435.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 920,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,173,195. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $252.28 and a one year high of $458.97. The firm has a market cap of $190.17 billion, a PE ratio of 87.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $412.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $353.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Netflix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $423.00 to $487.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $200.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.95.

In other news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,414,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,305,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.77, for a total transaction of $20,348,976.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,348,976.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,768 shares of company stock worth $51,676,335 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

