National Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,321 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 19,497 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Comcast by 147.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 427.9% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $34,490.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,604.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $37,938.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,585,502 in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMCSA traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.95. The company had a trading volume of 20,573,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,154,340. The company has a market cap of $173.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.58 and a 200-day moving average of $41.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Nomura Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.19.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.