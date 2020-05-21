National Asset Management Inc. Buys 13,101 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,940 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,101 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intel by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC lifted its position in Intel by 0.9% during the first quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 64,954 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Intel by 18.5% during the first quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,128,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in Intel by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 486,052 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

INTC traded down $1.19 on Thursday, reaching $61.91. 2,370,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,615,380. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $255.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.72. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $2,293,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,340,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,470 shares of company stock worth $7,005,231 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on INTC. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Argus upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.97.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

