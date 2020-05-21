National Asset Management Inc. Buys 50,917 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 36.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,917 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $476,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $323,000. NS Partners Ltd increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 434,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,304,000 after purchasing an additional 10,812 shares during the last quarter. Loews Corp increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Loews Corp now owns 333,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 65,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,754,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,797,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.49. The firm has a market cap of $198.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BAC. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Societe Generale raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.74.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

