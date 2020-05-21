National Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,555 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at $35,000. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.55. 8,582,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,532,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $92.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.46. The company has a market cap of $195.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.50.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.46%. The business had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,702. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

