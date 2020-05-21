National Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Bainco International Investors raised its position in Alphabet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 12,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,972,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1,050.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $22,903,000. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 63,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,272,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,352.66, for a total transaction of $41,932.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,513,626.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,363.61, for a total value of $81,816.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $807,257.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 325 shares of company stock worth $409,753. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $2.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,403.93. The stock had a trading volume of 130,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,816. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,274.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,330.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $937.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.27 by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,580.52.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.