National Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 64.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,649 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 12,069 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVW traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $195.37. The company had a trading volume of 21,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,549. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $180.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.55. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $140.84 and a 52 week high of $211.15.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

