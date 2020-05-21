National Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,679 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 1.2% of National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $14,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 65,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,864,000 after acquiring an additional 14,753 shares during the last quarter. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 247.8% in the first quarter. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC now owns 64,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after buying an additional 46,060 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 65,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $97.16. The stock had a trading volume of 100,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,966,155. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.55 and a fifty-two week high of $121.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.05.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

