National Asset Management Inc. Has $15.71 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1,626.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,118 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of National Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $15,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 20,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $113.49. 1,161,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,193,204. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.46. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $87.71 and a one year high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

