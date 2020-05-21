National Asset Management Inc. Has $3.83 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 80.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,873 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 543.5% in the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 299.3% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 54.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on XOM. BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.65.

Shares of XOM traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,353,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,451,248. The firm has a market cap of $185.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $77.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.82%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

In related news, Director William C. Weldon purchased 4,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $199,983.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,051.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 38,771 shares of company stock worth $1,493,300. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.