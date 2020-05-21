National Asset Management Inc. Has $9.82 Million Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,564 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 13,158 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 0.8% of National Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2,042.9% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

HD traded up $2.69 on Thursday, reaching $240.88. The company had a trading volume of 4,697,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,643,061. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.42. The company has a market cap of $255.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.03. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $248.32.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 614.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $228.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.03.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

