National Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,428 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 168,761 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $39,709,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,980 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,711,347 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,814,480,000 after acquiring an additional 210,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,949 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,106,000 after acquiring an additional 10,989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on NVIDIA from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price (up from $270.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Argus raised their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded NVIDIA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $285.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.11.

NVIDIA stock traded down $7.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $351.01. 17,654,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,095,283. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $289.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.79. The company has a quick ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $216.65 billion, a PE ratio of 77.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.33. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $132.60 and a one year high of $363.50.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.63, for a total transaction of $15,697,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Gaither sold 15,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total value of $4,221,385.29. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,221 shares in the company, valued at $598,359.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,669 shares of company stock worth $27,025,985 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.