National Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,183 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its holdings in Chevron by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 25,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. First Washington CORP increased its holdings in Chevron by 5,354.8% during the 1st quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 54,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 53,548 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 354,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,672,000 after acquiring an additional 46,801 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $2,122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $92.04. 8,802,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,872,046. The firm has a market cap of $173.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.85 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.66. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $127.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CVX. HSBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.05.

In related news, Director John Frank purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at $493,961.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

