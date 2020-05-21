National Asset Management Inc. Takes $3.98 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,979,000. National Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 294.1% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Retirement Network purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

NYSEARCA VBK traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $187.16. The stock had a trading volume of 4,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,645. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.20. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $123.28 and a 52-week high of $211.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

