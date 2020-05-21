National Bank Financial Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI)

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued on Monday, May 18th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.66 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.55. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2021 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C($2.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C($2.96). The business had revenue of C$115.38 million during the quarter.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$37.96 and a 52 week high of C$49.75.

About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership and development of multi-family residential communities within Canada. The Trust owns over 200 properties containing approximately 33,770 residential units within the Provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec, representing over 30 million net rentable square feet.

