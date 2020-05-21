National Bank Financial Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 18th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.14.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SAND. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $7.75 to $8.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Sunday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.33.

Shares of Sandstorm Gold stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.48. The stock had a trading volume of 54,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,905,985. Sandstorm Gold has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $9.02.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $21.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter valued at about $727,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 28.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 64,244 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,181 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 36,054 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 8,412 shares during the period.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.