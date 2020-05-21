National Bank Financial Boosts Semafo (TSE:SMF) Price Target to C$6.00

Semafo (TSE:SMF) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “tender” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.68% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, TD Securities cut shares of Semafo from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$5.50 to C$2.85 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Semafo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$5.41.

SMF stock traded down C$0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$4.46. 573,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,898,102. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Semafo has a fifty-two week low of C$1.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.03.

Semafo (TSE:SMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$134.53 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Semafo will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Semafo Company Profile

SEMAFO Inc, a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in West Africa. The company operates the Mana Mine in Burkina Faso, which includes the Siou deposit. It also holds a 90% interest in the Boungou project. The company was formerly known as West Africa Mining Exploration Corporation Inc and changed its name to SEMAFO Inc in May 1997.

