National Bank Financial Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Endeavour Mining Corp (TSE:EDV)

Endeavour Mining Corp (TSE:EDV) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report issued on Monday, May 18th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will earn $2.66 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.68. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Endeavour Mining’s FY2021 earnings at $3.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EDV. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$36.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Pi Financial set a C$34.00 price objective on Endeavour Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$35.38.

Shares of EDV traded down C$1.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$31.42. The stock had a trading volume of 257,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,349. Endeavour Mining has a 12 month low of C$15.68 and a 12 month high of C$33.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$25.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$24.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.05.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.52 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$327.28 million during the quarter.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the Houndé mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project situated in Côte d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proved and probable reserves of 8.0 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 13.9 million ounces of gold.

Featured Article: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.