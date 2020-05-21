National Bank Financial Comments on Maverix Metals Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Maverix Metals in a research note issued on Monday, May 18th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.13.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Maverix Metals had a positive return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $9.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 million.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from $7.90 to $7.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.97.

NYSE MMX traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.80. The company had a trading volume of 5,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,149. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $595.19 million and a P/E ratio of -80.82. Maverix Metals has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $5.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Maverix Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,612,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Maverix Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,307,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maverix Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Maverix Metals by 10.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 635,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sprott Inc. raised its holdings in Maverix Metals by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 244,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 35,718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

