National Bank Financial Increases Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Price Target to C$43.00

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) had its target price boosted by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$36.00 to C$43.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.64% from the stock’s previous close.

PAAS has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$24.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Shares of PAAS traded down C$1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$37.51. The stock had a trading volume of 576,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,057. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$28.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$27.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 264.68. Pan American Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$13.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.91.

In other news, Director Michael Steinmann sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.90, for a total transaction of C$92,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,813,688.80. Also, Senior Officer Steven Busby sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.47, for a total value of C$167,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,389,573.84. Insiders have sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $754,600 over the last three months.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

Recommended Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.