National Bank Financial Lowers Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Price Target to C$23.00

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.72% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Bank of America reduced their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$30.00 to C$17.75 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Shares of GIL traded up C$0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$18.59. 253,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,083. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of C$13.64 and a fifty-two week high of C$53.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$20.00 and its 200 day moving average is C$31.01.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.54. The company had revenue of C$869.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$883.89 million. Analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 2.0899999234508 EPS for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

