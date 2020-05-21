National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Shares Sold by ETRADE Capital Management LLC

ETRADE Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,170 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NGG. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Grid by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 10,255 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in National Grid during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in National Grid by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 23,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 8,776 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. 4.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group raised shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

NYSE NGG traded down $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $55.72. The stock had a trading volume of 6,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,803. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. National Grid plc has a 12-month low of $44.29 and a 12-month high of $69.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.07.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

