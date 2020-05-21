National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 493,516 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,155 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.38% of National Instruments worth $16,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 11,055 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 306,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,974,000 after purchasing an additional 13,446 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 239,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NATI opened at $38.19 on Thursday. National Instruments Corp has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $47.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.05.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.84. National Instruments had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $309.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. National Instruments’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that National Instruments Corp will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. National Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 79.39%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NATI. BidaskClub lowered National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on National Instruments from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine lowered National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on National Instruments from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.33.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

