Nebula AI (NBAI) Market Cap Hits $293,744.98

Nebula AI (CURRENCY:NBAI) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. One Nebula AI token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, DDEX and IDEX. In the last seven days, Nebula AI has traded up 6% against the dollar. Nebula AI has a market capitalization of $293,744.98 and approximately $236.00 worth of Nebula AI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00043169 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $322.76 or 0.03577216 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00054597 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002151 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00030916 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002770 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004409 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011154 BTC.

About Nebula AI

Nebula AI (CRYPTO:NBAI) is a token. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2018. Nebula AI’s total supply is 4,911,250,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,254,943,205 tokens. The official website for Nebula AI is www.nebula-ai.com. Nebula AI’s official Twitter account is @nebula_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nebula AI

Nebula AI can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDEX and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebula AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebula AI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nebula AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

