Nebulas Price Up 6% Over Last 7 Days (NAS)

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 21st. One Nebulas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00003142 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Allcoin, Neraex, LBank and BCEX. In the last seven days, Nebulas has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar. Nebulas has a market capitalization of $14.85 million and $6.38 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00043255 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $317.92 or 0.03494678 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00054674 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002150 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00030926 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003025 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004379 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010999 BTC.

Nebulas Coin Profile

Nebulas is a coin. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 71,428,217 coins and its circulating supply is 51,952,589 coins. The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nebulas’ official message board is medium.com/nebulasio. The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nebulas Coin Trading

Nebulas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Gate.io, Neraex, LBank, BCEX, Binance, Allcoin and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebulas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nebulas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

