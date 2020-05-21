Nectar Trading Up 7.1% Over Last 7 Days (NEC)

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded 24.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. One Nectar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0530 or 0.00000586 BTC on exchanges including $50.98, $5.60, $7.50 and $24.68. During the last seven days, Nectar has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar. Nectar has a market cap of $4.36 million and $173.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00027700 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00001002 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00030053 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9,101.86 or 1.00635269 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000608 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00088651 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 37.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Nectar Coin Profile

NEC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 1,007,949,847 coins and its circulating supply is 82,353,022 coins. Nectar’s official message board is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a. The official website for Nectar is www.ethfinex.com. Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex.

Buying and Selling Nectar

Nectar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.60, $13.77, $32.15, $20.33, $50.98, $24.68, $10.39, $7.50, $33.94, $18.94, $51.55 and $24.43. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nectar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nectar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nectar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

