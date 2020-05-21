Needham & Company LLC Boosts Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Price Target to $58.00

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) had its target price upped by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endava from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Endava from $56.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised Endava from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Endava from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.28.

DAVA stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.61, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.23. Endava has a 52 week low of $27.21 and a 52 week high of $56.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Endava by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,156,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,672,000 after buying an additional 399,764 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Endava during the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Endava during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Endava during the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Endava during the 1st quarter worth approximately $563,000. 29.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. It offers strategy, creative and user experience, insights through data, mobile and Internet of Things, architecture, smart automation, software engineering, test automation and engineering, continuous delivery, cloud, applications management, and smart desk services across the digital evolution, agile transformation, and automation solution areas.

