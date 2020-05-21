NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Short Interest Update

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,640,000 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the April 30th total of 5,000,000 shares. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 572,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.1 days.

NTCT has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NetScout Systems from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of NetScout Systems from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Shares of NTCT traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.19. 279,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,183. NetScout Systems has a 1-year low of $19.11 and a 1-year high of $29.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -1,268.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.17.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. NetScout Systems had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NetScout Systems will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John Downing sold 11,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $283,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,239,703.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total transaction of $155,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,863.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in NetScout Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $491,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in NetScout Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 44,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

