Neutron Price Down 41% Over Last Week (NTRN)

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded 26.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 21st. One Neutron coin can now be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutron has a market capitalization of $154,833.58 and approximately $41.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Neutron has traded down 41% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000612 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00012441 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000380 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Neutron Profile

Neutron is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 19th, 2016. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. The official website for Neutron is www.neutroncoin.com. The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Neutron

Neutron can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutron using one of the exchanges listed above.

