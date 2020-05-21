New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) Short Interest Down 8.7% in May

New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 173,700 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the April 30th total of 190,300 shares. Approximately 8.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 107,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of New Concept Energy stock opened at $0.90 on Thursday. New Concept Energy has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $2.63.

Get New Concept Energy alerts:

New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in New Concept Energy stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Barclays PLC owned 0.80% of New Concept Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About New Concept Energy

New Concept Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates oil and gas wells, and mineral leases primarily in the United States. Its oil and gas wells, and mineral leases are located in Athens and Meigs counties in Ohio; and Calhoun, Jackson, and Roane counties in West Virginia. As of December 31, 2017, the Company had 153 producing gas wells; 31 non-producing wells and related equipment; and mineral leases covering approximately 20,000 acres.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for New Concept Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Concept Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.