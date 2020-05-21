New Frontier Health (NFH) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

New Frontier Health (NYSE:NFH) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 27th.

Shares of NFH traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $8.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.16. New Frontier Health has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.10.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on New Frontier Health in a report on Friday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

About New Frontier Health

New Frontier Health Corporation operates as an investment group that invests in, builds, and operates diversified businesses in China. It holds interest in various industries, including healthcare, internet, artificial intelligence, big data, education, and financial services. The company was formerly known as New Frontier Corporation and changed its name to New Frontier Health Corporation in December 2019.

