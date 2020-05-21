New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) Short Interest Down 7.7% in May

New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600,000 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the April 30th total of 6,070,000 shares. Currently, 11.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

NEWR has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of New Relic from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of New Relic from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of New Relic from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of New Relic from $86.00 to $56.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. New Relic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

In other news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 34,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $1,750,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWR. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New Relic in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in New Relic in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in New Relic by 276.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in New Relic by 33.3% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in New Relic in the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of New Relic stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.95. 955,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081,561. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.14 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.89. New Relic has a 12-month low of $33.49 and a 12-month high of $101.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $159.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.59 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 16.29%. As a group, research analysts forecast that New Relic will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

