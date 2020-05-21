New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 11,851 Shares of IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,164 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,851 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.33% of IDACORP worth $14,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in IDACORP by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,582 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $155,456,000 after purchasing an additional 122,269 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 7.3% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,200,862 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $105,424,000 after acquiring an additional 81,240 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,062,099 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $113,432,000 after acquiring an additional 16,899 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 593,908 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,430,000 after acquiring an additional 10,332 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 447,371 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,779,000 after acquiring an additional 16,940 shares during the period. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDACORP alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of IDACORP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Sidoti upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective (down previously from $105.00) on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $117.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Shares of NYSE IDA opened at $87.07 on Thursday. IDACORP Inc has a 1 year low of $69.05 and a 1 year high of $114.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.18 and its 200 day moving average is $101.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.45.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.07). IDACORP had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $291.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that IDACORP Inc will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.13%.

In other IDACORP news, Director Richard J. Dahl acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $82.27 per share, for a total transaction of $32,908.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,020.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine King sold 3,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total transaction of $376,317.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,225,999.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA).

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.